B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.52.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 EPS for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

