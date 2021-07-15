B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

