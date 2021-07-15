Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 6,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 18,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

MYAGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.