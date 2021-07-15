Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 30,433 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,814,167.89.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $177.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

