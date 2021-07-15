AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of AxoGen worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

