Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of AXLA opened at $3.64 on Monday. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axcella Health by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

