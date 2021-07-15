AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP reduced its position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

AVITA Medical stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 1,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,267. The company has a market cap of $471.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

