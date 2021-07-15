Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 1.8% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $146,515,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,776. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Insiders sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

