AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of AutoZone worth $146,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,927 shares of company stock worth $41,014,587. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,579.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,585.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,464.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.