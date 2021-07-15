Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 1,191,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,355. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

