Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.