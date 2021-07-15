Auto 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.73 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Auto has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $752.99 or 0.02395963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00853927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.