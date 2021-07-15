Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider John Macfarlane Buys 2,140 Shares

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) insider John Macfarlane purchased 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$100.00 ($71.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,000.00 ($152,857.14).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

