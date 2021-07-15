Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider John Macfarlane Buys 2,140 Shares

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) insider John Macfarlane purchased 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$100.00 ($71.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,000.00 ($152,857.14).
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
