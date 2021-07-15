Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

