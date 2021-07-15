Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,272 ($16.62) and last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.75). 50,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 210,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312 ($17.14).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.63.

In related news, insider Tom Hargreaves purchased 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995.60 ($65,319.57).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

