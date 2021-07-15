Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 134,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,252,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $767.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.