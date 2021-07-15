Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEXAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Atos stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76. Atos has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

