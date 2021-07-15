Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.97. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 66,295 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26.

About Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

