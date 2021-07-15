AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,310.91 ($121.65).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 218 ($2.85) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 8,451 ($110.41). The company had a trading volume of 915,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £110.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,244.60.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

