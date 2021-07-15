Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 77.62 ($1.01). Assura shares last traded at GBX 76.30 ($1.00), with a volume of 4,340,111 shares changing hands.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Insiders have purchased 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,228 in the last ninety days.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

