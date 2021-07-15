Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

