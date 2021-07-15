Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells $226,028.18 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $226,028.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

