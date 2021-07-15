AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 1,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.