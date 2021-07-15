Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

