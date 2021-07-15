Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $974.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $37.30.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

