ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €525.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.