ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 179.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 11,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,090. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

