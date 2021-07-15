Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $321.99

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $321.99 and last traded at $321.93, with a volume of 2136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.71.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.58.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

