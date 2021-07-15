Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,610.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,610 ($73.30) and last traded at GBX 5,600 ($73.16), with a volume of 461964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,532 ($72.28).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,184.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.