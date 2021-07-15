Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 228,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,978,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $313.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.