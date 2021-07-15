Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSE:AHT)

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) are going to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $330.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.