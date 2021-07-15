Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 72.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987,415 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,139,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 1,019.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

ACND stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

