Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,200 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $407.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

