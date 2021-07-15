Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,074,025 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,025 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 511,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.