Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Cosan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $184,000.

CSAN stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

