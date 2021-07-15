Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,032 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of Focus Financial Partners worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 399.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

