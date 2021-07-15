Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 509,705 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welbilt stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.