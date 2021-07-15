Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 509,705 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.