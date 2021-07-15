Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

