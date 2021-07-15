Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.00.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

