Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.00.
TSE:ATZ opened at C$35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.