Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$0.76 on Thursday, hitting C$34.87. The company had a trading volume of 102,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,122. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$38.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

