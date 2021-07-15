Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHU remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,190. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

