Argus Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $975.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $950.00 to $975.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $922.54.

BlackRock stock opened at $880.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $872.19. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

