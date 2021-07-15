Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price rose 4.3% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $77.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $62.40. Approximately 1,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 443,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $915.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.