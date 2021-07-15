ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AETUF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.87.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

