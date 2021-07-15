AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 81,452 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $90,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $12,982,650. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.27 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.