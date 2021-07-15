AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 439,904 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $138,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

