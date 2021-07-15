AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 26,814 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $125,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Linde by 6.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 85,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $881,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

