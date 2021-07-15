AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 263,377 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,258,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,377 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $95,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

