Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) Short Interest Update

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:APVS remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 273,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,737. Applied Visual Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Applied Visual Sciences

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.

