Apollon Trading Up 45.9% Over Last Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $14,190.36 and approximately $15.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.